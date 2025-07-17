New RM20m SK Kuala Abai building project launched in Kota Belud

KOTA BELUD: The construction of a new replacement building for Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kuala Abai has officially begun, with Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek leading the launch ceremony.

The RM20 million project includes an administration block, 12 classrooms, a canteen, and essential facilities.

Fadhlina emphasized the government’s commitment to improving education access in rural Sabah and Sarawak.

“The MADANI government places special focus on improving access to education, especially in the interior areas of Sabah and Sarawak, through the implementation of redevelopment projects for dilapidated schools,“ she said.

The event was attended by Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis@Fakharudy and Usukan assemblyman Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Salleh Said Keruak.

Fadhlina also shared progress on Sabah’s dilapidated school redevelopment, revealing that 390 projects worth over RM6 billion have been approved.

As of July, 59.7% are completed, 16.4% are under construction, and 23.8% are in pre-construction stages. - Bernama