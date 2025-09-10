Dewan Negara passes 19 bills including Gig Workers Bill and 13MP motion

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara concluded its ten-day session today after passing nineteen significant bills and motions.

The Senate approved the Gig Workers Bill 2025, Government Procurement Bill 2025, and Offenders Compulsory Attendance (Amendment) Bill 2025 during the session.

Other approved legislation included the National Registration (Amendment) Bill 2025, Education Bill (Amendment) Bill 2025, and Atomic Energy Licensing (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The sitting also saw the successful passage of the motion on the 13th Malaysia Plan, marking a crucial step in national development planning.

Three newly appointed senators took their oath of office during the parliamentary session.

Youth activist and PKR Rembau division chief Dr Jufitri Joha was among the newly sworn-in senators.

DAP Central Executive Committee member Datuk Wu Him Ven and DAP veteran Datuk Leong Ngah Ngah also took their oaths as appointed senators.

Dewan Negara president Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah highlighted the Special Select Committee on Law Review’s significant contributions during his closing speech.

The committee tabled a comprehensive report examining ten bills, demonstrating its ongoing support for senators’ legislative functions.

Awang Bemee emphasised that the committee’s research, studies, and recommendations prove the Dewan Negara’s strategic role in national law drafting.

He expressed hope that senators attending the 46th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly would share knowledge and best practices for regional parliamentary cooperation.

The president extended appreciation to Senator Datuk Ros Suryati Alang and Senator Tan Sri Dr Mohamed Haniffa Abdullah, who complete their first terms on September 26.

The Dewan Negara then adjourned sine die, concluding the productive parliamentary session. – Bernama