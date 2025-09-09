Dewan Negara passes key bills on electricity trade and cross-border insolvency

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara has approved the Electricity Supply (Amendment) Bill 2025 and Energy Commission (Amendment) Bill 2025 to regulate electricity importation and exportation along with green attributes.

These legislative changes aim to support Malaysia’s target of achieving 70% renewable energy capacity by 2050 while facilitating cross-border energy trade through the ASEAN Power Grid initiative.

Deputy Energy Transition Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir confirmed that only surplus energy would be exported to maintain domestic supply security.

Revenue generated from electricity trading activities will be directed to the Electricity Industry Fund and Green Energy Fund to support energy transition initiatives and consumer protection.

The government previously conducted a successful pilot project through Energy Exchange Malaysia, selling 50 megawatts to Singapore via market bidding that yielded favourable returns.

Real-time monitoring will ensure grid security during import and export operations, with licenses granted only within existing network capacity limits.

The Senate also passed the Cross-Border Insolvency Bill 2025, establishing a legal framework for international insolvency matters including foreign representative access to courts.

Deputy Minister M. Kulasegaran stated the government remains open to expanding the bill’s application to personal insolvency in future phases after further study.

The legislation incorporates a public policy exemption allowing courts to reject foreign proceedings conflicting with national interests, similar to Singapore’s approach.

Kulasegaran emphasized that the bill strengthens rather than erodes Malaysia’s legal sovereignty by enhancing the High Court’s role in addressing cross-border insolvency challenges. – Bernama