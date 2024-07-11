Dewan Negara president leads Malaysian delegation at Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Sydney

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Negara President Senator Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah is leading Malaysia’s delegation at the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Sydney, which began on Nov 3 and concludes tomorrow.

In a statement today, the Corporate Communications Division of the Malaysian Parliament said the Malaysian delegation’s participation reflects the country’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations and supporting Commonwealth values such as democracy, human rights and good governance.

“The 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference serves as an important platform for leaders and parliamentarians from Commonwealth member countries to share best practices and discuss common issues to reinforce Commonwealth values and principles,” the statement said.

The conference was inaugurated by New South Wales Governor Margaret Beazley AC KC, who is also Vice Patron of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

The delegation includes several members of the Senate and Dewan Rakyat, state assembly speakers, the Senate Secretary and state assembly secretaries, along with Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Australia, Sharrina Abdullah.

During the conference, the Malaysian delegation attended several meetings, including those related to Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) and Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities (CPwD), which involved parliamentarians representing persons with disabilities, as well as the Society of Clerks at the Table (SoCATT), which involved house secretaries.

The delegation also participated in workshops addressing current issues, including women’s involvement in politics, artificial intelligence and best practices for strengthening parliamentary institutions.