Dewan Rakyat approves amendments to Standing Orders for accountability

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today approved a motion to amend several provisions in its Standing Orders.

The motion was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

It was passed through a majority voice vote.

Azalina stated that the amendments aim to strengthen executive accountability to the Dewan Rakyat.

She added that the changes align with the introduction of the Parliamentary Services Act 2025.

The amendments also elevate Special Select Committees to Standing Select Committees.

They incorporate existing parliamentary practices into the Standing Orders.

The changes will facilitate MPs in conducting House business more efficiently.

Azalina explained that the Standing Orders Committee agreed on the amendments during a meeting on July 23.

One key amendment involves the appointment of members to the Parliamentary Services Commission.

Another change requires one day’s notice to refer a bill to the Select Committee.

The amendments also address the recall of the House if a sitting lacks a quorum. - Bernama