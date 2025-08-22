Dewan Rakyat passes MP13 with ministers addressing key national issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat passed the 13th Malaysia Plan during its fifth week sitting, establishing the country’s development direction from 2026 to 2030.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that the Zara Qairina case marked the first prosecution under Section 507C(1) of the Penal Code for bullying offences.

He stated that police have opened eleven investigation papers related to bullying since the amendments were enforced on July 11.

Saifuddin Nasution also confirmed that police will reopen the investigation into the death of tahfiz student Wan Ahmad Faris Wan Abdul Rahman from December 2013.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar explained that the TH rebranding project involved a consortium of four local companies with multi-racial professionals.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil expressed concern about netizens accepting unverified social media information without proper verification.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed confidence that the TVET Commission would create a more systematic vocational education ecosystem.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim clarified that Indian community assistance was channelled through various ministries beyond the RM100 million MITRA allocation.

Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim was ordered out of the chamber for ten days for inciting commotion and allegedly challenging another MP to a fight.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul issued the order based on Rule 44.2 after reviewing video and audio evidence of the incident.

Four bills were tabled for first reading, including the National Registration and Atomic Energy Licensing amendment bills. – Bernama