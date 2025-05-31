Terengganu JPV seizes 28 smuggled goats ahead of Aidiladha

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Department of Veterinary Services (JPV) seized 28 goats suspected to have been smuggled from a neighbouring country following the interception of a white Toyota Hiace van in Kampung Teris, Hulu Terengganu, at around 10am today.

Its director Dr Anun Man said the operation was the result of several days of surveillance by enforcement officers who had tracked the vehicle from Kampung Gong Manok in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan. The suspects were caught after a brief chase.

“The smugglers used a van to avoid detection, and its closed structure made it difficult for authorities to identify any suspicious activity,” he told a press conference here today, adding that the seized goats and van are estimated to be worth RM86,000.

Two male suspects in their 50s were arrested and are being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Animals Act 1953, which carries a fine of up to RM15,000.

Dr Anun said the goats were likely intended for the Terengganu or national market, given the high demand for livestock ahead of Hari Raya Aidiladha next week.

He expressed concern that some of the animals showed signs of illness such as coughing, runny noses, and foaming at the mouth, raising fears of contagious diseases like foot and mouth disease (FMD).

“We want to ensure animals used for korban are healthy and safe, not diseased.

‘Terengganu JPV will step up enforcement to prevent illegal livestock movement into the state, especially in the lead-up to Aidiladha,” he added.

So far this year, 13 such cases have been foiled, involving 78 cows, 46 sheep, and seven goats.