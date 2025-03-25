Masjid Madani groundbreaking to proceed on March 27: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that the groundbreaking ceremony for ‘Masjid Madani’ at Jalan Masjid India will proceed as scheduled on March 27.

Speaking at the 218th Police Day celebration at Pulapol today, Anwar stated that the plan will move forward regardless of differing perspectives on the matter.

The relocation will take place following the relocation of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple.

Anwar stressed Malaysia is a country subject to its laws, but in order to maintain relations and harmony between races, amicable negotiations regarding the relocation of the temple will still be carried out.

He also said that there is no issue of demolishing the temple even though it was built in an inappropriate place.

Citing several examples, Anwar said that there were mosques in Lahad Datu, Sabah and in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur that had been demolished because they were built not in accordance with regulations.

“...I took this stance because I took a very patient approach. I asked for it to be properly resolved.

“Even though they were wrong, the place was wrong. We said, take it carefully, move it. The company gave some compensation, I don’t know what the compensation is for, then it was given a new place courtesy of the (Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL). The committee agreed to negotiate but there are other instigators, who came from somewhere with their extreme talk.

“...the extremist Islamic group reprimanded me because they said I was subservient to the Hindu (religious) group, the extremist Hindu group said I wanted to Islamise everyone, not to mention that the mosque wanted to be called the MADANI Mosque,“ he added.

Last week, DBKL announced that a new site for the temple has been identified, ensuring that all measures align with the Federal Constitution’s guarantee of religious freedom.

Among those in attendance were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Chief Secretary to the Government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.