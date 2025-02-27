PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Digital has launched the Public Sector AI Adaptation Guidelines, a key initiative to help government agencies adopt artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly.

The 158-page guidelines provide an overview of AI, ethical principles, roles and responsibilities of stakeholders, risk management, adaptation methods, and self-assessment templates to help identify the scope and impact of AI within the public sector.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the guidelines lay the foundation for responsible and ethical AI use in the public sector, with accountability, transparency, and fairness as its core principles.

“We cannot allow AI to become a ‘black box’ that makes decisions without a strong system of checks and balances.

“At the same time, we must continuously adapt to AI advancements, build workforce capabilities, and ensure that every AI-assisted decision is always made in the best interest of the people,“ he said at the launching of the Public Sector AI Adaptation Guidelines today.

The guidelines were developed by the National Digital Department (JDN) in collaboration with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and are available online at https://www.jdn.gov.my.

Gobind explained that feedback on the adaptation of the guidelines would be gathered every three months to ensure continuous improvements, expressing hope that the input received would enhance competency and address emerging challenges.

As a follow-up, a national-level public sector AI seminar is planned for August.

Meanwhile, in a separate press conference, Gobind announced that the ministry will introduce a new initiative in March to help MSMEs adopt digital technology in their businesses.

“We have various programmes to engage with MSMEs to discuss the impact of new technologies on their businesses. It is crucial for them to understand that these technologies will transform and elevate their operations,” he said.

In January, Gobind highlighted that many MSMEs, comprising 97 percent of businesses in the country, were still unprepared to adopt digital technology for further growth.