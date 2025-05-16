KUCHING: The Digital Ministry will host an international animated film festival early next year in Sarawak as a platform to highlight local talent and make Malaysia as an investment destination in the creative industry.

The minister, Gobind Singh Deo, said the festival’s organisation also ensured the success of local talent not only in Malaysia, but also in the region and became a global leader.

“The aspect we have to focus on is how we can bring the country’s existing talents globally.

“I went to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France last year which was a platform to attract overseas investors in animation, so I wonder why we are not organising such a global programme,“ he said.

Speaking at the Digital Malaysia Tour Programme (JMD) here today, he said Sarawak has the potential to be a Malaysian digital content hub that links the state’s heritage and cultural sector to the world.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said in his speech that the state government was ready to provide full support to the international festival.

“We could share the allocation (for the programme), and invite all the major players (in creative industry) of the world to come here and give input so that we can upgrade the content creativity and at the same time establish global network,“ he said.

The JMD initiative driven by the Malaysian Digital Economic Corporation (MDEC) is a government’s ongoing effort to boost the digital ecosystem throughout the country.

The event also presented MDEC creative content grants to two local companies, Betapuru Digital Sdn Bhd and Metadise Sdn Bhd.