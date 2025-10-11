Digital tax stamps to curb border leakage and boost revenue

KUALA LUMPUR: Digital tax stamps featuring enhanced security measures can effectively combat counterfeiting while increasing government revenue collection.

Royal Malaysian Customs Department director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin confirmed these stamps will help address border leakage issues.

She also highlighted the newly announced Centralised Screening Complex CCTV system from Budget 2026.

This system enables real-time monitoring of container movements at ports directly from control centres.

“JKDM will ensure that all allocations channelled are utilised optimally, transparently, and with high impact to enhance operational capabilities, strengthen law enforcement, and combat smuggling that threatens the country’s security and economy,“ she stated.

Budget 2026 further motivates Customs personnel to perform their duties with integrity and professionalism.

Anis Rizana emphasised the department’s commitment to strengthening enforcement and expanding new technologies.

Strategic cooperation between agencies will also intensify to support national revenue collection and economic stability.

The “Fourth MADANI Budget” themed “The People’s Budget” allocates RM470 billion for public spending.

This represents an increase from the previous year’s allocation of RM452 billion.

Funding sources include government-linked investment companies, federal statutory bodies, and Minister of Finance Incorporated companies. – Bernama