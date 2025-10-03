PETALING JAYA: A residential premise in the Barat Daya district of Penang faced strict law enforcement on Saturday (March 8) after the operators were found running a dim sum eatery without a valid license.

The license and enforcement departments of the Penang City Council (MBPP) at 9am raided the premises, seized several pieces of equipment in the premises such as a business sign board, chairs, dining tables, gas cylinders and food storage racks.

MPBB, in a Facebook post, stated it took action against the eatery according to the MPPP food establishment by-laws, which found the eatery operators conducting business activities without a valid license issued by the council

Several images of the incident showed the officers raiding the illegally run dim sum eatery based at the home, where tables with food on top indicated that customers dined at the front porch.

Following the raid, all seized equipment were taken to the City’s council enforcement department’s storage facility to store, document and decide further action.