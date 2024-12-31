PETALING JAYA: A decomposed body found in Banting, Selangor on Monday (Dec 30) is believed to be that of a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Kajang on December 19.

Berita Harian reported that, the dead body’s discovery, believed to be murdered and dumped in a river, was the result of three individuals’ arrest with one of them said to be the victim’s boyfriend, sources say.

The arrest of three men was confirmed by Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, who stated the trio were nabbed to assist in the investigation.

Previously, the teenager, Yap Xin Yuan, was reported missing after she failed to return home following a lion dance rehearsal at a basketball court in Batu 11 Cheras on December 19.

“The body was found in a decomposing state. At the moment, the police are still waiting for the DNA sample results to verify the victim’s identity.

“We believe it (the discovery of the body) is related (to Yap’s disappearance) but we need to wait for the DNA confirmation which we should know in a day or two,” he was quoted as saying.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Hussein informed a full statement on the case will be released once the DNA results have been obtained.

Earlier, Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said Yap’s disappearance was reported by the her family at 2.15am the following day.

The victim’s family stated she was supposed to return home after her lion dance rehearsal at 10.30pm but she did not show up.