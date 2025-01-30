BAGAN DATUK: All federal and state disaster relief assets have been mobilised to 13 flood-affected locations in Sarawak, where over 6,700 people have been impacted as of noon today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that, so far, more than 50 relief centres have been activated to house flood victims in the state.

He added that the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) would also coordinate with relevant parties, including the Ministry of Education, to identify more schools and community halls in higher-ground areas that could be used as relief centres.

The National Disaster Management Committee chairman said that the team would look into the need for the construction of Bailey bridges in areas where transport links have been affected.

“We have discussed with the Royal Engineers Corps regarding the preparations for the construction of these bridges,” he told a press conference after inspecting the Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz Tuminah Hamidi construction project here.

Ahmad Zahid said an early warning system had also been activated to provide at least three days’ notice before high tide events, which will assist in the evacuation process and help residents secure important documents and belongings.

Regarding the floods, he mentioned that 13 meteorological stations had recorded daily rainfall averages exceeding 20 millimetres (mm).

“I would like to remind everyone that the Northeast Monsoon season will continue until the end of March, and we hope all parties, especially those in high-risk areas, will remain vigilant and be prepared,” he said.