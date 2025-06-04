KUALA LUMPUR: The public is invited to explore a wide range of local products and discover career opportunities for youth at the Malaysia Open House Exhibition @ ASEAN KL 2025.

The exhibition, which is free of charge, starts tomorrow till April 10 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

The exhibition will be opened by Minister of Finance II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan. Organised by the Ministry of Finance, the event is set to showcase local products, tourism, and career opportunities specifically aimed at the youth.

In addition, visitors will have the chance to gain insights into the iTEKAD programme, designed to support micro-entrepreneurs, particularly small traders seeking business grants.

The iTEKAD programme is a social finance initiative focused on helping low-income entrepreneurs improve their financial management skills and business acumen, paving the way for sustained income growth. The programme has received an allocation of RM15 million under Budget 2025 for seed capital to support its objectives.

The four-day exhibition is also supported by various government agencies, including Kraftangan Malaysia, the Department of Federal Territories, the State Government Secretary’s Office (SUK), and leading financial institutions. The event aligns with the ongoing ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (AFMGM).

Visitors will also be able to explore a variety of local products, with a focus on promoting Malaysia’s cultural and economic heritage, while learning more about the opportunities available under iTEKAD for business growth.

The Malaysia Open House Exhibition @ ASEAN KL 2025 promises to be a valuable platform for both entrepreneurs and the general public to connect with government programs and resources aimed at fostering economic growth and youth empowerment.