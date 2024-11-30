KUALA BERANG: The federal government has started distributing RM1,000 in Bantuan Wang Ehsan to heads of households (KIR) affected by floods nationwide since yesterday, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, said the assistance distributed to each KIR who moved to a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) and in accordance with the conditions determined by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) would be distributed in phases.

“I hope that the distribution of assistance, especially this cash assistance, will be fully organised and we do not want any of the KIRs who moved to the PPS to be left out,” he told reporters after visiting the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Matang, here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the federal government has also asked state governments that have suffered floods to also work on providing assistance and emergency funds to KIRs or victims who have suffered major losses such as damage to their homes and household appliances.

“Of course, the cooperation between the central government and the state governments, which is currently very good and we must find ways to ease the burden of victims who have been evacuated (to PPS) and whose houses have been damaged and household appliances destroyed,“ he said.