CYBERJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is in the process of drafting the Distribution Trade Master Plan (DTMP) 2025-2035, which is expected to be launched by the fourth quarter of this year.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said KPDN is currently gathering input from stakeholders and retail industry players through a series of engagement sessions with the ministry’s secretary-general and deputy secretary-general.

“I hope this master plan will help institutionalise close collaboration not only among government agencies but also with retail industry players and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“We need a structured plan to ensure the success of this initiative. Perhaps we can also request a list of retail industry players from the Finance Ministry,” he told reporters after officiating the Retail Market Access Seminar and Retail Sector Entrepreneur Appreciation Ceremony here today.

Elaborating, Armizan said the 10-year master plan aims to boost the presence of local products in the retail market and sustain the positive growth momentum of the distribution trade sector.

“To ensure a more meaningful and significant leap, we need a clear roadmap, as every step requires careful planning to maintain momentum and, at the same time, support the country’s overall economic growth,” he said.

Armizan said that KPDN is also implementing a Development Training Programme focused on empowering MSMEs to enhance their competitiveness and market reach in the retail sector.

He said that 420 MSME entrepreneurs had participated in training programmes as of last year, with 25 successfully entering the retail market with 179 Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) products.

“This marks an increase from 17 entrepreneurs with 81 SKU products recorded in 2023,” he said.

Armizan added that the ministry is carrying out the ‘Local To Global Retail’ initiative to help local entrepreneurs market their products internationally.

“Last year, 65 companies with 275 SKUs successfully entered the markets in the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Japan,” he said.