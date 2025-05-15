KUALA LUMPUR: Urban renewal, affordable housing and a circular economy will be among the key agendas Malaysia will champion if appointed as President of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Assembly for the 2026–2029 term.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said that urban renewal is not merely a ministry initiative, but a vital national agenda.

“In the current national development landscape, 78 per cent of the country’s population resides in urban areas, and by 2050, it will rise to 85 per cent.

“Currently, over 200 million people worldwide are living in slums, dilapidated buildings and unsafe environments. Therefore, urban renewal must be carried out for the well-being of the people,” he said.

Nga was speaking on Bernama TV’s ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme tonight in a discussion on the topic “UN-Habitat: Malaysia Ready to Lead Global Sustainable Development.”

Malaysia hopes to be elected as President of the UN-Habitat Assembly for the 2026–2029 term, which aligns with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS).

An official announcement on the selected presidency is expected at the end of this month.

Nga said Malaysia aims to showcase its expertise in providing high-quality, affordable housing.

“Malaysia has an excellent track record in delivering sufficient affordable housing that is well-received by the public. This success stems from a holistic housing ecosystem, which has pushed the home ownership rate to 76.9 per cent.

“Our initiatives are guided by the National Housing Policy 2018–2025, which outlines systematic and efficient planning, development and management of the housing sector,” he said.

Nga said that if given the mandate to lead UN-Habitat, Malaysia will spearhead crucial dialogues and decisions on adequate housing and the future of sustainable, livable cities.

UN-Habitat is a United Nations agency dedicated to promoting sustainable urban development.