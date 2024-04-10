Disturbance by Palestinians no excuse to send all of them back - Home Minister

SINTOK: The recent clash between several Palestinians and security personnel at Wisma Transit Kuala Lumpur cannot be used as an excuse to send them back home.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said it did not make sense for the government to do so as their country was embroiled in war and urged Malaysians not to come to any general conclusions based on the incident and blame Palestinians in general.

“What’s important is that we seek solutions on how we can use existing laws with their presence here.

“The Home Ministry is ready to cooperate as the related Acts (for them to be in the country) is under our jurisdiction. It depends on the type of suitable pass for them to be here,” he told reporters after attending a townhall session at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) here today.

He said that the government’s decision to bring wounded Palestinians, especially children, to Malaysia was a humanitarian commitment, noting that the recent clash happened when some of them were dissatisfied for being placed at the protection centre and their movements controlled.

“Their presence here initially is for treatment, so the pass issued was suitable for that reason. So, at the ministry level, we have discussed on the way forward and we will take the proposal for the ministry to issue a suitable pass,” he added.