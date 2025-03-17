KUCHING: Any parties not involved in the negotiations between Petroleum Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Sarawak’s state-owned oil and gas company, Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) on gas distribution in the state are urged to not make any assumptions on the matter.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said he wanted the negotiations between the two oil and gas companies to go well and bring benefits to Sarawak and the country.

“People who don’t know the content of the conversation should not make assumptions. What is certain is that everyone looks at the interests of the country and at the same time the interest of Sarawak must also be balanced.

“Whatever development Sarawak benefits from, the federal government will also get it because tax will be paid to the federal government,“ he told reporters after attending the Ramadan Bazaar Tour programme in Matang Jaya near here today.

He said this in response to allegations that certain parties were trying to pit Petronas and Petros over gas distribution rights in Sarawak.

In a statement last Saturday, Petronas said it was working closely with the federal government, the Sarawak government and Petros on details of Petros’ future role as the state’s gas aggregator.

This effort, Petronas said, aims to ensure that the rights and interests of all parties, including end customers and investors, are properly considered.

“The utmost consideration will be given to ensuring certainty in the investment climate,“ the country’s oil and gas company said when responding to a question from Bernama on a news report that said otherwise on the progress of cooperation between Petronas and Petros.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently said the federal government would hold a meeting with the Sarawak government to detail the scope of cooperation between Petronas and Petros.

He said the discussion was aimed at exploring the cooperation that will be carried out by the two companies involving any new projects in any field.