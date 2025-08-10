Doctor’s family arrested in Kota Bharu with 35kg cannabis seized

KOTA BHARU: Two brothers, sons of a doctor, and their mother were arrested in connection with a drug raid in Kampung But, Ketereh.

Kelantan Police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed the arrests of the 24 and 34-year-old stepbrothers and their 46-year-old mother.

The raid uncovered six boxes of compressed cannabis blocks and two additional bags, totalling 35kg with an estimated value of RM299,590.

A Glock pistol with 16 bullets and a casing, worth RM5,000, was also seized during the operation.

Four vehicles, including a BMW and a Mercedes-Benz, valued at RM116,000, were confiscated, bringing total seizures to RM420,000.

The syndicate is believed to have operated since 2023, using the house as a storage hub before distributing drugs via courier services.

The seized drugs could potentially supply around 35,000 addicts, according to police estimates.

Both men tested positive for methamphetamine and ketamine, while their mother tested negative for drugs.

All suspects have been remanded for seven days starting August 6 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In a separate case, a Thai couple was arrested in Pengkalan Kubor with a revolver, 30 bullets, and a casing on July 25.

The couple, aged 40 and 30, lacked a valid firearms licence and had entered Malaysia illegally.

They are being investigated under the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and the Immigration Act 1959/63. - Bernama