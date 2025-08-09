DOF deploys 12 artificial reefs in Rompin to boost marine resources

ROMPIN: The Department of Fisheries (DOF) has deployed 12 cuboid artificial reefs in the waters off Pulau Sembilang and Pulau Seri Buat.

This initiative aims to curb illegal trawling while protecting marine ecosystems and creating breeding grounds for fish.

Fisheries Director-General Datuk Adnan Hussain stated that the reefs act as a physical barrier against unauthorised trawling activities.

He added that these structures will foster new habitats, encouraging the growth of fishery stocks and boosting marine biodiversity.

“These artificial reefs are a long-term investment to ensure the sustainability of fishery resources,” he said.

Adnan emphasised that the project also aims to restore water productivity and safeguard the livelihoods of local fishermen.

The initiative is part of DOF’s ongoing efforts to preserve fishery resources for future generations.

The project, costing RM366,750, is funded under the Fifth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

In addition to Rompin, 12 more artificial reefs will be placed near Pulau Berhala, Pekan, by October this year.

From 2020 to 2025, Pahang has received 53 artificial reefs with a total investment of RM2.03 million.

Since 2007, the state has seen 244 artificial reefs installed across key locations, including Rompin, Pekan, and Pulau Tioman.

Adnan highlighted that the project is expected to replenish fishery stocks and revive damaged marine habitats.

He added that local fishing communities will benefit from the long-term ecological and economic advantages of this initiative.

The DOF remains committed to sustainable marine resource management through such conservation efforts. - Bernama