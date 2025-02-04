BALING: Police have recorded a statement from the owner of two Rottweiler dogs that attacked residents in Taman Desa Bidara, Kuala Ketil, yesterday to assist in the investigation.

Baling district police chief Supt Azmi Mokhtar said the 69-year-old man was released on police bail after providing his statement last night due to his heart problems and anxiety.

“...police have also taken statements from all five victims. No arrests have been made, and the owner is willing to cooperate at any time.

“A case file has been opened under Section 289 of the Penal Code for negligence in releasing dogs in a public place,“ he told Bernama today.

According to him, the first victim, a 66-year-old woman, the second, a 74-year-old man, and the fourth victim, a 50-year-old woman are all receiving treatment at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital, Sungai Petani.

“The third victim, a 51-year-old man, and the fifth victim, a 28-year-old Saudi Arabian male student from a local university, are being treated at Pantai Hospital,“ he said.

He added that the first victim sustained injuries to the head, hands, and thighs, while the second victim suffered injuries to the legs, hands, and shoulders.

“The third victim sustained injuries to the legs and hands, the fourth victim was injured on the leg, and the fifth victim had shoulder injuries... all are in stable condition.

“We will complete the investigation papers as soon as possible and submit them to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action,“ he said.

A viral video on social media showed several individuals receiving treatment and being transported in an ambulance after sustaining injuries from an attack by two black-coloured dogs, which were believed to have escaped from their enclosures.