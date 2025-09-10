Donald Trump to visit Malaysia for ASEAN Summit, Putin may follow

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that United States President Donald Trump will visit Malaysia next month, in conjunction with the 47th ASEAN Summit.

Speaking at the Ambank Group’s 50th Golden Jubilee Anniversary Dinner here on Tuesday (September 9), Anwar said Trump had called to convey his intention to attend the summit, which will also be attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

“President Trump called to inform that he will be visiting Malaysia next month to coincide with the 47th ASEAN Summit,” he said.

The Prime Minister revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is also ‘seriously considering’ a visit to Malaysia, following a recent meeting between the two leaders in Beijing.

“President Putin met me in Beijing and said he is seriously considering coming to Malaysia. So, you have Donald Trump, President Putin and Li Qiang,” he added.

Anwar said these high-level visits underscore Malaysia’s growing geopolitical significance, even amid global uncertainties

“These are trying times. But notwithstanding, I’ve been very optimistic because we have the resilience. We have to build with this resilience, economic resilience and domestic resilience. There’s no reason, absolutely no reason why we can’t overcome because our fundamentals have been strong,” he said.

On domestic stability, the Prime Minister reiterated that his administration is committed to ensuring political stability and economic clarity, which are key drivers of investors’ confidence.

“Politically, it’s stable. What is more pertinent to my mind is the focus on policies that can drive economic growth. They will require a clear economic concept... clarity in policies, be it the national semiconductor or energy transition roadmap or digital transformation,” he said.

Anwar emphasised that Malaysia’s peace and stability, along with economic and cultural vibrancy, have positioned it as a trusted partner within the region. - Bernama