DOSM to release district-level cost of living data to shape national policy

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) is set to publish district-level cost of living indicators to assist in shaping government policies and decision-making processes.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the report would enable the public to better understand the cost of living in their respective areas, while also fostering a closer connection between people and data that affects their daily lives.

“Statistics are the backbone of people’s lives, and when government programmes are based on accurate and relevant data, the benefits directly impact the community,” he said during the National Statistics Day 2024 celebration and soft launch of the Statistics Hub here today.

Mohd Uzir said National Statistics Day 2024 serves to underscore the importance of statistics and the pivotal role of DOSM in delivering essential data services.

“We aim to encourage the public to embrace DOSM’s data while promoting the usage of statistics to advance the nation’s progress, ensuring that they serve as a valuable tool for societal development,“ he said.

Mohd Uzir also said that the event also marks DOSM’s 75th Diamond Jubilee, themed ‘Statistik Nadi Kehidupan’ (Statistics:The Pulse of Life).

As part of the celebration, DOSM has arranged a series of activities aimed at promoting statistical awareness and recognising community contributions, including a Premier Forum, a Statistics Debate, fun runs, colouring competitions and floral arrangement contests involving local communities.

“Since 2017, the event has grown and evolved, diversifying its activities while maintaining a strong impact on stakeholders.

“This initiative aligns with DOSM’s broader effort to nurture a culture of statistics that supports national development and contributes to the well-being of society, in line with Malaysia MADANI’s aspirations,” he said in his speech.

Mohd Uzir also announced the launch of the Statistics Hub in collaboration with Putrajaya Corporation, designed as an engaging platform to promote statistical literacy among the public.