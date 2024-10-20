Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run on silk highway

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are hunting for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run incident at KM 3.0 of the Kajang Ring-Road Highway (SILK) heading towards Balakong yesterday.

Kajang police chief Naazron Abdul Yusof said in the incident at about 4 pm, the car was in the far right lane behind a motorcycle before overtaking and hitting the two-wheeler, causing it to crash on the road.

“As a result of the crash, a 45-year-old man was seriously injured in the head and is being treated at Serdang Hospital. The case is being investigated in accordance with Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which is reckless and dangerous driving,” he said in a statement today.

Naazron urged those with information regarding the incident to contact investigating officer Insp Ammar Mohd Tahir at 018-2586153.

Earlier, on social media site X, MYNEWSHUB released a 42-second video of a dashboard camera recording the incident.