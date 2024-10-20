Shell land-based pipeline’s leakage contained, no impact on navigation safety: Singapore MPA

SINGAPORE: An oil leak from a Shell land-based pipeline between Singapore’s Bukom Island and Bukom Kecil occurred at 5.30 am on Sunday, with no new oil sightings reported as of 6 pm, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The MPA, which was notified of the incident at 1 pm, said it had deployed seven of its vessels equipped with dispersants, alongside vessels from its contractor, Singapore Salvage Engineers.

The authority activated drones and satellite capabilities to assist in detecting the oil spill, while relevant government agencies have been alerted and instructed to report any oil sightings.

“The leak was reported to have been stopped at its source. There is no impact on navigation safety,” it said in a statement.

The MPA’s Port Operations Control Centre issued navigational safety broadcasts, advising passing vessels to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, Shell has placed containment booms around the site of the leak and deployed vessels equipped with dispersants to clean up the oil in the vicinity.