TASHKENT: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof’s official working visit to Uzbekistan and Russia is expected to expand Malaysia’s strategic network in the fields of energy and water at the international level.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, will be on a working visit to both countries from June 21 to 28.

The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) said that apart from enhancing the Malaysian delegation’s understanding of modern nuclear energy technology, the working visit is also an initiative to attract investors and strengthen cooperation and aspirations of MADANI Malaysia through the formation of constructive bilateral relations.

The ministry added that the visit also reflects Malaysia’s commitment to forming global strategic partnerships to address future energy and water challenges.

”It demonstrates the country’s active role in exploring resilient and sustainable solutions through knowledge sharing, technology and foreign investment,“ PETRA said in a statement today.

Among the contents of the visit to Uzbekistan from June 21 to 24 is a courtesy call on Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to discuss bilateral affairs and efforts to expand cooperation in the fields of energy and sustainable development.

In addition, the Joint Meeting with Uzbekistan’s Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov will focus on discussions on technical cooperation and investment in renewable energy.

In a separate statement, the Foreign Ministry said Fadillah is also scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the United Nations Public Service Forum 2025 in Samarkand. The keynote address will touch on Malaysia’s best practices and innovation in public service.

On June 24, the Deputy Prime Minister will participate in the Malaysia-Uzbekistan Business Forum 2025 in Tashkent.

In Russia from June 25 to 28, he is scheduled to attend a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to discuss strategic cooperation in the field of energy.

Fadillah is also scheduled to conduct a technical visit to the ROSATOM Nuclear Power Plant in St Petersburg to review the latest nuclear technology and international safety standards.