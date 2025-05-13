KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has extended his condolences to the families of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel who were killed in a road accident along Jalan Chikus–Sungai Lampam in Teluk Intan, Perak.

In a Facebook post today, he said the nation mourns their passing, and he prayed for the families to be granted strength and perseverance during this time of grief.

“Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. It will remain etched in our memory as a symbol of bravery and unwavering loyalty to the nation.

“May Allah SWT accept their good deeds, forgive their shortcomings and place their souls among the righteous in paradise,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said he had been briefed on the incident by the police (PDRM), Road Transport Department (JPJ), and Ministry of Transport.

“They were national heroes who died in the line of duty, bearing the responsibility entrusted to them to safeguard the country’s peace and security,” he said.

The fatal crash occurred at around 8.50 am when the FRU truck they were travelling in collided with a lorry carrying gravel. Nine personnel were killed, while two others were seriously injured.