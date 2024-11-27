KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on residents in flood-prone areas to prioritise their safety and comply with instructions from the authorities, as heavy rainfall continues to pose significant risks.

In his capacity as the National Disaster Management Committee Chairman, he urged the public to avoid taking risks that could jeopardise their lives, particularly given the current unpredictable weather conditions.

“The continuous heavy rain warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) indicates worsening weather conditions, especially in areas categorised as dangerous, severe, or alert,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

He also said that heavy rainfall is expected to persist until Nov 29, urging everyone to stay prepared and vigilant.

Ahmad Zahid extended his sympathies to flood victims, expressing hope that they would remain strong during this difficult time and that their challenges would be resolved swiftly.

According to the latest National Disaster Report from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), five states have been affected by floods as of 8 am today. A total of 46 temporary relief centres) are currently housing evacuees across eight districts in Kelantan, two in Terengganu, and one each in Pahang, Johor, and Perak.

The Deputy Prime Minister also advised the public to stay informed through MetMalaysia’s official website, social media channels, or the myCuaca mobile application for real-time updates and accurate weather information.