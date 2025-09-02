KUALA LUMPUR: Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has urged all segments of society to reject any elements that incite discord through racial issues.

The prime minister’s wife said that differences in opinion and belief should be addressed with maturity by focusing on common ground and not exaggerating minor disputes.

Dr Wan Azizah said that the peace and harmony enjoyed by the country today were a shared responsibility and must be preserved for future generations.

“As we all know, the principle of unity in diversity has long been the core of Malaysia’s societal harmony.

“The diversity of cultures and customs has never served as a dividing force but has instead strengthened the bond between all of us.

“Therefore, let us continue to preserve this heritage of unity,” she said when officiating the Chinese New Year Open House for the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency at the Kuala Lumpur Swimming Complex today. Also present was the prime minister’s political secretary, Datuk Azman Abidin.

Dr Wan Azizah said that the event provided the best platform to strengthen friendships and foster the family spirit, in line with the Malaysia MADANI principles that emphasised the value of well-being in society.