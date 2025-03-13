CHUKAI: A lecturer at a skill training institute in Kemaman has been remanded six days from today over an allegation of raping his student at the end of last year.

The remand order on the 38-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Sharifah Amirda Shasha Amir Sharifuddin.

Kemaman Police chief Supt Mohd Razi Rosli, when contacted, confirmed the matter, saying that the suspect was arrested a little after midnight last night following a report lodged by the 18-year-old victim at 3.38 pm.

“Police also seized a car and several other items from the man to facilitate in the investigation,” he said.

Mohd Razi added that the police are also investigating whether there were other victims involved.