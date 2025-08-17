Khe Wei backs Pearly-Thinaah for medal at 2025 World Badminton Championships

FORMER national women’s doubles player, Woon Khe Wei is confident that the Pearly Tan-M Thinaah pair will be able to create great success by bringing home a medal from the 2025 World Badminton Championships to be held in Paris, France from August 25 to 31.

According to Khe Wei, this confidence comes after the pair, currently ranked second in the world, managed to display consistent performances in every tournament they participated in this year.

“This year their performance is really good and quite consistent. Their style of playing is impressive and convincing.

“So hopefully they can get Malaysia’s first medal in the women’s doubles event,” she said after opening her badminton academy here today.

Meanwhile, Khe Wei also reminded the national pair not to be overconfident with the opponents they will face after receiving an easy draw at the world championships.

However, she believed the national pair was prepared both mentally and physically to bring home a medal for Malaysia.

Earlier at the draw ceremony held on Wednesday, Pearly-Thinaah received an easy draw when they faced no problems advancing to the semi-finals.

The second seeds received a bye in the first round and are expected to face the world’s 14th ranked pair from Indonesia, Lanny Tria Mayasari-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti in the quarter-finals with a record of meetings in favour of the national pair. - Bernama