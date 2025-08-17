Dog found skinned in Melaka, animal rights group seeks justice

THE Stray Animal Foundation Malaysia (SAFM) has condemned a shocking act of animal cruelty in Krubong, Melaka, where a dog was found with its skin removed in the Krubong Industrial Area.

SAFM is calling on the police and the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) to immediately investigate the incident and take decisive action against those responsible.

“Animal abuse is a serious offense and must be addressed under the law,” the association said in a statement on Facebook.

Under Section 29 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, anyone found guilty of abusing or neglecting an animal can face a fine of up to RM100,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

SAFM emphasised the need for swift action to ensure justice is served.

The association is also urging witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Your prompt action is crucial to ensure those responsible are held legally accountable,” SAFM said.

Members of the public with information can contact SAFM at 013-7066770 or via email at enquiry@animal.org.my.

In March, a stray dog in Tawau, Sabah was found by the public skinned alive, believed to have been caused by an individual recently.

READ ALSO: Stray dog in Tawau found skinned alive, dies tragically following surgery