Inquest into Zara Qairina’s death to be mentioned tomorrow in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: The inquest into the death of 13-year-old student Zara Qairina Mahathir will be mentioned at the Magistrate’s Court here tomorrow.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 am, as confirmed by counsel Hamid Ismail, who represents the victim’s mother, Noraidah Lamat.

Hamid stated that they were notified by the Attorney General’s Chambers about the mention.

“Yes, (the mention) will take place tomorrow,” he told Bernama today.

The AGC announced last Wednesday that an inquest would be conducted after reviewing the police investigation report.

Zara Qairina was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory on July 16.

She was pronounced dead the following day at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital. - Bernama