Driver arrested in viral Kuala Kurau road incident

IPOH: Police arrested a man in a viral case involving a car colliding with a motorcycle ridden by two individuals in Kuala Kurau near Kerian.

Kerian Police Chief Supt Juna Yusoff said they detected two videos of the incident uploaded to social media site X at about 11.30 am today.

He said a 37-year-old man lodged a police report on the incident yesterday at the Kuala Kurau Police Station, stating that he and his 40-year-old male friend had tried to flag down a car driven by the 48-year-old suspect.

Juna said the victim and his friend resorted to such action as they believed that the suspect was involved in an accident with another individual and sought to flee from the scene.

“However, when it reached Jalan Bawah Kuala Kurau, the suspect used his car to ram and run over the victim and his friend and fled,“ he said in a statement today.

Following the victim’s complaint, he said the police managed to locate the suspect around Kuala Kurau and arrested him, adding that they also seized the Toyota Corolla Altis car used in the incident.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987.