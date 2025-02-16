PETALING JAYA: The driver of the Perodua Axia who became famous overnight for

repeatedly circling the Mahkota roundabout in Kluang, Johor recently is undergoing mental health treatment.

Kluang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh told the New Straits Times, the car was driven by a man in his 50s who holds Class B2 and D driving licences, which are valid until 2027.

It is learnt that the car belongs to the driver’s older brother.

ALSO READ: Frustrated man kicks Myvi for parking on yellow line, making it difficult to reverse out

“The driver has received treatment at Permai Hospital in Johor Baru in 2020 and 2021 for a mental health condition.

“Recently, he received treatment at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang for schizophrenia.

“He is still receiving treatment at the PSY Clinic and holds a medical treatment card,“ he told the English daily, yesterday.

Bahrain confirmed that the police received a report on the incident at 8.20pm on Thursday.

Police officers managed to stop the vehicle without further incident about 10 minutes after arriving at the scene.

ALSO READ: WR-V driver which crashed hospital parking lot wall experienced chest pain while driving

Bahrin added that the police has since advised the driver’s family not to allow him to leave home without supervision and to prohibit him from driving.

Drivers at Bulatan Mahkota were left bewildered on Thursday when a Perodua Axia spun in circles—hundreds of times—like a malfunctioning merry-go-round.