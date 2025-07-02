FOLLOWING road rules is essential to avoid inconveniencing other motorists.

However, one driver’s impatience recently turned into frustration when a red Myvi blocked a parking spot, leading to a viral incident in Kuching, Sarawak.

A dashcam video posted on the Sarawak Roads Update Facebook page captured the moment a man kicked the side of a parked Myvi out of frustration.

The footage shows the red Myvi parked on a yellow line, a common sight in high-traffic areas.

In Malaysia, a single yellow line indicates parking restrictions, typically during peak hours in busy locations such as city centers or commercial districts.

ALSO READ: Motorcyclist tries to kick car, ends up losing his slipper

The video then captures a Perodua Axia carefully reversing out of its parking spot, navigating around the improperly parked Myvi.

Shortly after, the car that was parked next to the Axia also reverses but does not drive off immediately.

Instead, the driver gets out, walks over to the Myvi, and delivers a swift kick to its side before driving away. The force of the kick reportedly caused visible dents on the fender and door.

The video, which has since garnered over 900 comments, sparked heated discussions online. Many sympathized with the frustrated driver, arguing that the Myvi owner should have left a contact number or ensured someone was inside to move the car if needed.

READ MORE: Man kicks, spits on parked Tesla in Bangsar mall

Meanwhile, others condemned the act of kicking the vehicle, saying that resorting to vandalism was unnecessary.

Facebook users weighed in on the situation: Don Colemie Kulin: “If you know it’s hard to find parking and have no choice but to park on the yellow line, at least bring a friend to watch the car. That way, they can move it when needed instead of just abandoning it. Use some common sense!”

Christine Kenic said “If you’re forced to park illegally, make sure there’s a driver inside so the car can be moved. People trying to reverse out of their parking shouldn’t have to struggle because of you. Kicking the car was wrong, but honestly—thanks for expressing what we all feel!”

Dzull Abdul Dzull commented “Only those who have business at Wisma Satok know how tough it is to find parking. If you’re dealing with the bank, the wait is long. Parking on the yellow line is wrong, no doubt. But vandalizing someone’s car is excessive. Both sides are at fault, but taking the law into your own hands is unnecessary!”