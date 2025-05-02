PETALING JAYA: The driver of the Honda WR-V which crashed into the wall of the parking lot at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital (HSIS) in Serdang yesterday (Feb 4) had experienced chest pain while driving.

According to Berita Harian, HSIS Director Dr. Farique Rizal Abdul Hamid said this caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which then crashed into the iron railing and part of the concrete wall of the parking structure.

Preliminary investigations found that the 38-year-old male driver is a heart patient.

“Based on initial investigations, the man suddenly experienced chest pain while driving, leading to the accident,“ he was quoted as saying.

At the time of the incident, there were three passengers in the vehicle. They were all safe and sustained only minor injuries.

Sepang District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman confirmed the incident, stating that the accident caused the parking wall to break, with debris hitting a Toyota Avanza parked below.

He added that the victim was reported to be safe and that there was no element of sabotage, as the incident occurred unintentionally due to the driver losing control of the vehicle.