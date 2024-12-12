PETALING JAYA: A driver lost his life after his Honda Accord collided with a Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) pole, causing the vehicle to catch fire early Thursday morning.

Petaling Jaya deputy police chief Superintendent M Hussin Sollehuddin Zolkifly said the incident occurred around 6.20am on the Federal Highway heading towards Kuala Lumpur, reported Sinar Harian.

Preliminary investigations indicate the car lost control before crashing into the pole, resulting in a fire.

“The driver suffered severe burns and was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was sent to the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) Forensic Unit, and the victim’s identity has yet to be confirmed,“ he was quoted as saying.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The public can contact the investigating officer, Inspector Muhammad Hisyam Azih, at 017-7378704 or reach the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 03-79662222,“ he added.

Anyone with dashboard camera footage or additional information about the incident is urged to come forward and assist in the investigation.