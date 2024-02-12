KUALA LUMPUR: The dropout issue, the achievements of the Malaysian Education Blueprint 2015-2025 (Higher Education), and the services of automatic passport scanning machines at all national entry points are the topics to be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) will ask the Education Minister to state the current status of the implementation of the Lower Primary Students Intervention Curriculum to address the issue of dropout.

He also wants to know to what extent the realignment of learning standards and content for science and mathematics subjects positively impacts the workload of teachers in primary and secondary schools.

In the same session, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (PN-Kemaman) will raise a question to the Higher Education Minister to state the successful annual achievements starting from 2015 up to August 2024 for the Malaysian Education Blueprint 2015-2025 (Higher Education).

Meanwhile, RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) will ask the Home Minister to state the federal government’s measures to improve the services and number of automatic passport scanning machines at all entry points, including airports and seaports, to facilitate the entry of foreign tourists.

Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) will pose a question to the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister to state whether the government will discuss with the Singapore government to review the Johor River Agreement 1962 that allows Singapore to receive 250 million gallons of water from Johor until 2061 at a rate of 3 sen per 1,000 gallons.

The Legal Profession (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Communications and Multimedia (Amendment) Bill 2024, and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024 are scheduled to be tabled for the first reading.

The sitting will proceed with the committee-stage winding-up debate on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2025 by the relevant ministries.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, scheduled for 35 days, runs from Oct 14 to Dec 12.