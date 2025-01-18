Drug use confirmed in PinkFish concert tragedy, say police

PETALING JAYA: Police have confirmed that the deaths of four individuals following the PinkFish concert on December 31 were linked to drugs.

Subang Jaya district police chief assistant commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said that the Chemistry Department’s analysis detected traces of drugs in the blood of all four deceased.

“The matter has been referred to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC), which is preparing a full report,” he told New Straits Times.

Three other concertgoers who were treated at UMMC were also found to have drugs in their system. They have since been discharged.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan previously confirmed receiving six reports related to the deaths, which involved two men and two women.

Initial investigations pointed to the consumption of ecstasy pills as the likely cause.

Police have so far recorded statements from 52 witnesses, including friends of the deceased.

He said that the concert organiser and venue operator will also be summoned for questioning.

