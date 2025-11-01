PETALING JAYA: Authorities are still waiting the toxicology report for four individuals who died after attending a New Year’s Eve concert at Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya.

Subang Jaya district police chief assistant commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat confirmed that investigations are ongoing, with statements recorded from 50 individuals aged between 20 and 60.

“They include the friends and family members of victims, as well as victims who survived and were being treated in hospital,” he told the New Straits Times.

He said that police would summon the concert organiser and venue operator to provide their statements as part of the investigation.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that all the affected individuals had consumed ecstasy pills, some of which were possibly bought before or at the event.

He also said that the concert organiser had failed to ensure the safety of concert-goers.

The incident resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left three others unconscious.

One of the survivors has since been discharged from the hospital.

The public is urged to assist in the investigation by contacting Subang Jaya police at 03-78627222.

