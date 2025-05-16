PUTRAJAYA: A study by the Home Ministry’s Data Science Centre has found that individuals involved in drug abuse and trafficking are more likely to be linked to other crimes, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said individuals charged under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug use are often associated with 28 other types of criminal offences, including extortion and corruption.

“Those charged under Section 12(2) for drug possession are typically linked to 11 other criminal offences.

“This data clearly indicates that to address a wide range of crimes, we must first tackle the drug problem,” he said during a tea session held in conjunction with the 2025 Anti-Drugs Day commemoration today.

Saifuddin Nasution added that the war against drugs cannot rest solely on the government’s shoulders, but requires the active involvement of all stakeholders, including private agencies, the community and subject-matter experts.

“The era of government-knows-best is over. In combating drug issues, we can no longer rely on the status quo or remain passive in the hope that change will happen on its own.

“This must become a national movement involving all stakeholders — community leaders, civil society, schoolchildren, youth leaders and others. We need a shift from conventional approaches,” he emphasised.

Commenting further, he noted that based on the latest statistics, the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) recorded 108,409 clients in the first quarter of this year, a 10.5 percent decrease from 121,170 cases during the same period last year.

“The current recovery rate for AADK clients has reached 80 percent over a two-year period, which is a commendable achievement,” he added.