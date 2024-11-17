PETALING JAYA: A drunken brawl between two men ended in horror when a foreigner gouged out a local man’s eyeball in an incident at a flat on Jalan Ara Kuda, Tasek Gelugor, Penang, yesterday.

It is learnt that the 2pm incident occurred after the 52-year-old victim, believed to be drunk, allegedly harassed the 28-year-old suspect.

During the brawl, the suspect gouged out the victim’s left eyeball using his bare hands.

In addition, the victim’s right eye was also reportedly injured in the incident.

According to Berita Harian, the victim is currently in critical condition and is receiving treatment at the Kepala Batas Hospital while the suspect was arrested by police at the scene.

Furthermore, Health Ministry personnel recovered the left eyeball not far from the victim when they arrived to take him to the hospital for further treatment.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad confirmed the incident to the Malay daily when contacted adding that the case investigation is under Section 325 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing grievous hurt.