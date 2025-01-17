Duo arrested for crime spree in four states

SEREMBAN: Police have arrested two men for alleged involvement in 19 self-service launderette break-ins, robberies, and vehicle thefts across Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Perak.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the crime spree, which occurred from last year until this month, resulted in an estimated loss of RM117,000.

He said the duo, in their 30s and 40s, were nabbed in Serdang, Selangor, yesterday after a manager of a café in Senawang reported a break-in at his premises at 7.30 am on Jan 2.

“Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed a man breaking in through the back door and rummaging through the café’s counter area.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect used a red Proton Exora with a fake license plate,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Hatta said that the police also seized the suspect’s Proton Exora, a Perodua Ativa reported stolen in Hutan Melintang, Perak, along with various burglary tools, items believed to belong to the victims, different types of self-service laundrette tokens, and clothing worn by the suspect during the crime spree, as captured on CCTV.

The suspects have been remanded for four days and investigations are being conducted under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and Section 457 of the Penal Code.