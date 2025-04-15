KUANTAN: Raub Member of Parliament Chow Yu Hui and Save Musang King Alliance (SAMKA) chairman Wilson Chang were released on police bail today after being detained to assist in investigations for allegedly obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties in an enforcement operation at a durian orchard in Raub.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman confirmed the release of the two individuals who were detained when they appeared to give statements at the Raub district police headquarters (IPD) yesterday.

“Further investigations are still being conducted under Section 186 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Earlier, Yahaya, when met by reporters at the conferment of ranks and handover of duties ceremony here, said that as soon as the investigation paper was complete, it would be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.

Both were reportedly released at 11.30 am today and Chang said they had given full cooperation throughout the investigation.

Previously, an enforcement operation on durian plantations in Raub has sparked mixed reactions, with some farmers reportedly expressing dissatisfaction after their crops were destroyed.

The Pahang government, however, has denied any breach of a court order following the felling of approximately 200 Musang King durian trees in Sungai Klau, Raub, on April 8.

The operation, which involved the police and the Pahang State Enforcement Unit (UPNP), targeted plantations said to be operating without permission. It is expected to continue until May 3.