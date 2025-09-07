Dzulkefly calls for end to identity politics for election success

IPOH: Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has called for the eradication of identity politics that demeans other groups and exploits religion or ethnicity to ensure electoral success and survival.

The Health Minister stated that identity politics represents a major cause of divisions within parties or political coalitions, making it essential to prioritise more inclusive and principled approaches.

He emphasised the importance of upholding principled politics while rejecting narrow identity-based tactics that undermine national unity during his address to reporters after officiating the Perak Amanah Convention.

Regarding the upcoming Sabah state election, Dzulkefly confirmed that negotiations were progressing prudently and expressed hope that Amanah’s application to contest five state seats would receive approval.

Amanah vice-president Adly Zahari had earlier confirmed the party’s application to contest five seats following discussions with Pakatan Harapan leadership and negotiations with Barisan Nasional and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

The 16th Sabah State Legislative Assembly will automatically dissolve on November 11 if not dissolved earlier, paving the way for the 17th state election. – Bernama