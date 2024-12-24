E-hailing driver charged with murdering Nurul Asikin

KUCHING: An e-hailing driver was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of Nurul Asikin Lan who was reported missing before her decomposed body was found in a ditch at Tabuan Jaya here.

Zakwan Mokhtar, 23, nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Syarifah Fatimah Azura then set Feb 10 for mention.

According to the charge, Zakwan is accused of causing the death of Nurul Asikin, 28, on Dec 6 before the woman’s decomposing body was found in a drain at Jalan Setia Raja, Tabuan, here at about 9.10 pm last Dec 14.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides death or imprisonment of not less than 30 years and not more than 40 years and if not sentenced to death, can be whipped with not less than 12 lashes, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Jean Siow Chung Hwei while Zakwan was unrepresented.

In another Magistrate’s Court, Zakwan pleaded guilty to giving false information on the case to the police.

Magistrate Ling Hui Chuan sentenced him to three months in jail for the offence, to be served from today.

Zakwan was charged with committing the offence at the Sentul Police Station in Kuala Lumpur at 8.53 pm last Dec 10.

The charge, framed under Section 182 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to six months or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both, if found guilty.