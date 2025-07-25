E-hailing driver hits RM19 million jackpot

KUALA LUMPUR: A 55-year-old e-hailing driver from Sarawak has struck it rich, winning RM19 million in the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 in last Saturday’s draw by betting on his vehicle registration numbers.

The lucky winner told STM Lottery Sdn Bhd he has been a loyal Sports Toto player for many years, although this marked his first ever win.

“When I came home on Saturday night after finishing my shift, I sat in the car and checked my Toto tickets.

“When I saw the first 4D number match the second prize, my heart was racing. Then I noticed my other 4D number had matched the first prize. I screamed in my car as I realised I had won the jackpot!”

The winning digits, 6570 and 7068, were the registration plate numbers of his motorcycle and his first car.

“My motorcycle and car were the very first vehicles I ever owned. Without fail, I always bet on those numbers because of their sentimental value,” he said.

He purchased a System 3 ticket, earning him a total of RM19,018,092.30, plus an additional RM336 in System Play bonus.

Despite the windfall, he plans to continue working as an e-hailing driver and intends to share the winnings with his wife, children and siblings.

He also hopes to begin investing to generate sustainable wealth.